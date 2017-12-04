Man bites eye out of family’s 3-year-old Shih Tzu, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — A New York man is accused of biting the eye out of his family's 3-year-old Shih Tzu, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

Aaron Kluger, 20, of Long Island, was arrested Saturday. He's now charged with torturing and injuring an animal.

The 3-year-old pup, Chloe, was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 6 where the dog underwent surgery to reattach the eye.

SPCA officials said they are hopeful that with proper care and treatment, the dog's eye can be saved.

The veterinarian immediately notified the Nassau County SPCA and the dog has been returned to the family.

Kluger is due in court on Dec. 27.

To report animal cruelty call 516-THE-SPCA or email crueltystoppers@ncspca.us.