Nonprofit program helps job seekers get the ‘soft skills’ needed to succeed in the job market

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The newest employee at Aunt Mary’s Cookies doesn’t have a lot to say. She let’s her eye-popping decorations on cookies and cakes do the talking.

“She’s absolutely amazing,” said Marie Iles, co-owner of Aunt Mary’s Cookies. “She’s been such a blessing to us here.”

She's talking about 18-year-old Elizabeth Calderon, who began her work at Aunt Mary’s Cookies as a kind of trial run -- an extension of her participation at Goodwill’s Quest Academy.

After dazzling her boss with her decorations, Calderon was asked to stay on the payroll at Aunt Mary’s Cookies.

“I was kind of in shock because at first I thought that I was just doing OK, but I didn’t know I was doing that well,” Calderon said.

Calderon, and many like her, are able to master the sometimes-elusive "soft skills" to make the leap in the job market.

“It’s how to behave on the job, how do you interact with other people, conflict resolution,” said Laura Ritterbush, the vice president of Mission Operations at Goodwill.

She said they might not have been taught some of those basic skills.

“These individuals have been told: ‘They can’t, they won’t, you’re not, and you don’t have,'" said Stacey Young, a client and training specialist at Goodwill. Young works closely with the students for six weeks at the Quest Academy.

She said the program has had many success stories.

"It’s an awesome feeling when they come back and they’ve done well,” Young said.

The next free, six-week session for the Quest Academy at Goodwill is in January. Visit Goodwill's website for more information.