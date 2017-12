KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has been fatally shot Monday night near 18th Street and Benton Boulevard.

Police have not yet named the victim or released any identifying information about the person. This is the 135th homicide in Kansas City in 2017.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a multi-colored baseball hat and dark, baggy pants.

Fox 4 will update this story as more information is available.