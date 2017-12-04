Online holiday shopping is keeping Kansas City post offices busy but deliveries are running on time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The holiday season wouldn't be the same without the waiting game.

Millions of Americans are expecting package deliveries for holiday gifts that will be delivered by either the U.S. Postal Service or by another large delivery company.

That means it's prime time at the U.S. Post Office near Hodge Park in the Northland.

Kansas City Postmaster Eddit Morgan Jr. tells FOX 4 News during this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service will handle 15 billion mail pieces, 850 million of which are packages. Morgan has worked for USPS for 18 years, and somehow, he said the holiday mail is running on time across the nation.

"Everyone's ordering. We're making sure they're delivered," Morgan said Monday.

Those increasing online orders are keeping postal workers busy. Morgan said there's a 10 percent uptick from delivery demands in 2016.

"We have packages coming from everyone -- Walmart, Amazon, you name it. That seems to be the trend of the public," Morgan said.

Morgan knows buyers are anxious to get their packages in the mail. He recommends signing up for USPS Informed Delivery, a new online feature that allow customers to track their packages online.

"You can track your mail, and you can get a visual image of your letter mail that's coming as well," Morgan said. "Keep up with your tracking number as well. Look it up on to USPS.com. You'll see exactly what we see."

The postal service's delivery deadlines are approaching. Morgan said these are key deadlines for shipping packages for holiday season delivery:

Ground delivery -- Dec. 14

First-class delivery -- Dec. 19

Priority delivery -- Dec. 20

Priority express delivery -- Dec. 22

FOX 4 News also reached out to the post office's primary competitors. Both FedEx and UPS said their delivery network is running on time for holiday deliveries.

Morgan said his carriers are also delivering packages on Sundays during the holiday rush. He said between now and Christmas Day, which falls on a Monday, USPS letter carries will deliver six million packages on Sundays.