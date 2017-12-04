Photographer loses all her gear and newlyweds left without photos after car break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tears of joy turned to tears of sadness for one metro bride, and a local photographer is unable to work after all her gear was stolen — including a hard drive with wedding photos on it.

“I was at a friend’s apartment, and I walked out the next morning, got in my car and noticed that my console was wide open,” said 22-year-old Caroline Fiss.

Fiss parked her car overnight Saturday into Sunday at 48th and Oak in South Plaza area.

“The window was completely shattered; I looked down, noticed my camera bags not there, then I see all the shattered glass. I look underneath my front seat where I put my laptop, so my laptop and my external hard drive were all taken, along with all the camera equipment I own,” Fiss explained.

Everything had been rummaged through. The back passenger side window was busted out. The total loss?

“It has to be at least fifteen grand,” Fiss estimated.

But besides the monetary value, there was something taken that simply cannot be replaced.

“I started screaming bloody murder. The first thing I thought about was the wedding,” Fiss recalled.

Her hard drive with all her work — including a senior project due Wednesday, and photos she took at a recent wedding -- gone.

“My heart just fell into my stomach and I was hysterical,” she said.

Courtney and Nick of Shawnee, Kan., are the newlyweds. They sent FOX 4 this statement:

We are devastated at the loss of our wedding photos. Our wedding day was the happiest day of our lives; a day that we shared with those closest to us, both family and friends. Although our memories of that day will never fade, the lack of photographs to look at and share will leave a void in our lives that can never be replaced. We pray that our photographer’s equipment, especially the laptop and hard drives that holds all of our photos, be returned so that the happiness of our wedding day will be complete.

“If there was one thing I could get back, it would be that hard drive with all my work on it. The rest, it’s a lot of money, but it’s replaceable, but that work is priceless, and irreplaceable,” Fiss said.

She said everyone she called to notify was extremely understanding. Fiss has offered them free shoots and some money back.

If you have any information on this crime, call the TIPS hotline.