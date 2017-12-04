× Police pursue, arrest 3 suspects accused of robbery in Independence, carjacking in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police took three people into custody after a chase Monday afternoon that crossed the state line.

It began as a robbery in Independence. The suspects are also accused of a carjacking in Kansas City, Kan., at North 18th Street and Oakland.

Police pursued the suspects on westbound I-70 where they crashed out near 1821 Oakland.

Prosecutors in both areas will determine what charges to file.