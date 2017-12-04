SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing 71-year-old Independence woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for help to locate a missing Independence woman with dementia.

Ruth M. Peterson, 71, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday leaving her home on foot in the 3900 block of South Grant Avenue in Independence.

Police said Peterson is a 5-foot-6 white woman who weighs approximately 115 pounds and has grey hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white shirt with the word “love” on the front, blue jeans and a dark purple coat with a flower design. The 71-year-old has visibly missing teeth and should be wearing glasses.

Anyone who sees Peterson is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.