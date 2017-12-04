Single-vehicle crash in western Shawnee kills one person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in western Shawnee early Monday morning.

A dispatcher with the JoCo. Fire Department said the vehicle crashed near 75th and Westgate around 4:29 a.m.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or said what caused the crash.

Police shut down 75th Street while they investigate.

