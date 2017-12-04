Various Westport locations will donate portion of Monday’s sales to family of 2 men killed in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Several Westport restaurants will help cover funeral expenses for the two men killed in a house fire the day before Thanksgiving.

Romero Parr was an employee at Char Bar and the restaurant along with several others in Westport will raise money to help his family.

Parr and his uncle Chris both died in a house fire on the corner of 42nd and Locust the day before Thanksgiving.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause but say the smoke detectors were not working.

Romero’s father, Greg Parr, says he is still processing the shock of their deaths.

In a GoFundMe account set up for the family, friends say Romero’s father now dedicates his life to helping those struggling with addiction after he was homeless for years. Now he's struggling with paying off his mortgage, paying for the funeral and finding a new place to live.

Each restaurant will donate a portion of their sales Monday to help Romero’s family.

Romero’s Westport Walk

Char Bar 4-6 p.m.

Kelly’s 6- 8 p.m.

Riot Room 8- 10 p.m.

Gambal’s 10 p.m. -12 a.m.

Buzzard Beach 12 a.m. - 3 a.m.