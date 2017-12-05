After months of construction along the Kansas Turnpike, open road tolling begins at mile marker 217

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- “Open Road Tolling" at the Kansas Turnpike will be fully operational Tuesday after months of construction.

The toll plaza is near Bonner Springs, and the plan of the gateless tolling is to keep traffic moving. Many toll gating systems across the country are converting to this new system.

It's located on I-70 at mile marker 217. For eastbound I-70/KTA drivers if you are electronic users, drive through at regular highway speed. If you pay cash, exit to the right to pay the toll.

Westbound drivers have been using this new system since August. If you need to pay cash, you still need to pull over to the right. If you don't, the state gets a picture of your license plate then sends a bill to your address at a higher rate.

A full conversion to the new system is expected by Tuesday afternoon.