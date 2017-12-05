Anyone, anywhere can control this family’s massive interactive Christmas light display online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio -- An outdoor Christmas light show in Ohio is anything but ordinary, and you get to help decide what it's going to look like.

At least 3,000 bulbs are wrapped around the house and throughout the property, and they can be controlled by anyone -- from literally anywhere all over the globe.

The whole display is tied into the internet through a low-cost handheld computer. The program allows complete strangers to program the home light display, creating a virtually limitless combination of colors and designs, and then view it live on their computer screen.

The family has heard from people as far away as Belgium.

Want to watch? Or control the lights? Visit the family's website for some holiday fun.