Boy or girl? Kansas City Zoo to reveal baby king penguin’s gender on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The big gender revel is just two days away for a king penguin at the Kansas City Zoo.

On Nov. 8, it was the first king penguin to hatch at the zoo. On Thursday, the zoo will reveal whether it's a boy penguin -- or a girl!

The zoo's new chick was from an egg donated to Kansas City by the St. Louis Zoo because -- so far -- romance hasn't blossomed for a locally sourced egg.

"We just must not have had that amorous situation quite yet," said Sean Putney with the KC Zoo. "Most of the birds are new, and we're bringing in new birds. Hopefully in time these king penguins will match up. We've had some success with the Jentu Penguins but not the kings. But it's just a matter of time."

Putney said there are more males vying for female affection and that can be a problem.

The baby penguin should be on display in just a few more weeks.