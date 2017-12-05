Braving the cold, group of friends spent morning collecting funds and toys for Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local roofing company is ringing in Christmas by volunteering for the Salvation Army, and they're also giving away free toys.

Nicki Irvin and her co-workers spent Tuesday morning outside the Walmart on Noland Road.

Irvin decided that since they were going to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, they should go one step further and buy some toys.

"We are out here giving away free toys for the boys and girls in the community," Irvin said. "Because we had a great year this year, so we decided to give back to the community​."

Irvin and her crew collected donations from their co-workers at Restore Masters and shopped for the toys Monday night.