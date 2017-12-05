City of Overland Park looking for suggestions to improve 75th and Metcalf in effort to reduce number of crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A busy intersection in Overland Park could soon see some major improvements.

Starting Tuesday, RideKC will hold three workshops in regard to the future of 75th and Metcalf.

RideKC says the city bus makes more than 45 stops at this intersection during the day and is a big reason why this intersection is so busy for pedestrians and drivers.

During the last three years the city of Overland Park has recorded 146 crashes at this intersection. On the list of intersections with the highest number of crashes during 2016, the intersection ranks 16th. Just a block away at 74th and Metcalf, there were only 27 crashes during the same time period.

The city says the top three reasons for crashes include improper lane change and failing to yield to the driver with the right of way. Also, 28 percent of crashes were blamed on drivers following too closely.

If you'd like to join the planning team and discuss possible ways to improve safety at this intersection just visit one of the open houses at Kansas Christian College. They will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on both Dec. 5 &6. There will be another meeting on Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.