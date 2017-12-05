Dismal 3rd grade reading levels at some Kansas City, Mo., schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If a student cannot read proficiently by the end of third grade their likeliness of future academic success drops. Right now, only about half of all students in Kansas City, Mo., are reading at grade level or above by the end of third grade.

That's according to Turn the Page KC, an effort founded by Mayor Sly James in 2011 to raise the reading proficiency of 3rd graders.

At that time, proficient reading levels were only at 33 percent in the Kansas City School District.

In 2013, Turn the Page KC identified key goals, hoping that in the next five years, 70 percent of 3rd graders would reach acceptable reading levels.

In order to succeed, leaders said they needed to do the following:

Increase attendance to 95 per cent at all elementary schools

Get more kids involved in early learning programs

Get 70 per cent of those who are reading under grade level involved in a summer reading program

Enlist more volunteers to donate 750,000 hours a year to helping kids read

Fox 4's Kera Mashek has more on the continued efforts underway to raise reading levels and help children toward a more successful future.