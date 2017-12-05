‘I want to kill children:’ Message on teacher’s projector sparks investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly typed out an inappropriate message to students this week.

"Silent reading ...I want to kill children but I am a loving Christian man who never would hurt a flee so please sit down and read," the 8th grade teacher at Otho E. Stuart Middle School in Commerce City, Colorado allegedly wrote.

A parent sent KDVR a photo of the message.

The school district says they are investigating the incident and says that students were not in danger, and the school's principal, Fabricio Velez, wrote this letter to parents:

"I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place yesterday during Connect 21 (last period of the day) in Mr. Burghart's class. It was reported to me by a parent last night that Mr. Burghart had a message projected on the board that frighten some of our Raptors. We started this investigation last night and and have continued our investigation throughout the day today. Mr. Burghart was out of the building today and will be out of the building tomorrow while we complete our investigation. Please know that we take any allegations concerning the safety and security of our Raptors very seriously. I can assure you that your student was not in danger at any time. I will communicate back to you once my investigation is completed."