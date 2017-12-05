Is “Despicable Me 3” reprehensible? “American Assassin” a killer? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Should you rush out to the video store? (Are there any left?) Russ and Shawn review this week's DVD/streaming video releases!

1) DESPICABLE ME 3 (PG)

Universal

RUSS

Fans of Gru and The Minions should enjoy “Despicable Me 3,” which is actually the fourth installment in the franchise. Gru meets his long-lost twin brother Dru and they decide to commit one last dastardly crime. While not quite up to the level of the previous films, it’s still a clever and likable animated farce.

SHAWN

It’s more of the same but that's a good thing.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) AMERICAN ASSASSIN (R)

Lionsgate/CBS Films

RUSS

The screenplay for "American Assassin," an adaptation of the popular thriller novels by Vince Flynn, was written by committee...and it shows. There are leaps of logic in the script that erode the story’s credibility, dulling its impact. Still, “American Assassin” is lively enough to please most action fans.

SHAWN

American Assassin" is a sprawling mess. Its intentions are good but never supported by anything other than basic level filmmaking. The movie is severely light on plot and overly heavy on action. Michael Keaton is enjoyable but the true bright spot is Dylan O'Brien. Sadly the movie never matches the intensity of the book. There are 15 more Mitch Rapp books but they may all be left in the shelf after this disappointing start.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

