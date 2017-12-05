× Jackson County couple charged with first-degree murder of 52-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County couple has been charged with the Nov. 11 murder of a 52-year-old man, prosecutors say.

Caitlyn A. Riffle, of Independence, and Patrick R. Powell, of Greenwood, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

According to court documents, police were called to the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue on Nov. 11 and found 52-year-old Rodney Thurber dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that Riffle visited Thurber to retrieve a handgun when Powell, who identified himself as Riffle’s boyfriend, entered Thurber’s apartment and shot him.

Using video from the scene, cell phone records and a gun trace, police arrested Powell and Riffle on Dec. 4.

Prosecutors have requested $500,000 in cash bond for both Powell and Riffle.