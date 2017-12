Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The Spirit of Giving is on full display Tuesday as a local charity gives away thousands of presents, food and clothes to Johnson County families in need.

Matt Stewart stopped by the Johnson County Christmas Bureau as it opened to see the good cheer they were spreading. The local charity gave away thousands of presents, food, and clothes to Johnson County families in need.

To donate or volunteer, click here.