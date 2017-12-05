KC Zoo brings special goat to Fox 4 studio and all she wanted to do was eat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Dec. 5 Sean Putney brought an Arapawa Island Goat.

According to Sean these types of goats very agile and excellent jumpers. They can easily clear a four-foot fence. It is believed that Captain James Cook brought these goats to New Zealand in 1777. They were used primarily as a milk goat but also for meat and hide.

Watch the video above to learn more about these goats and to meet the one living at the Kansas City Zoo.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Zootastik Learning Fest-Caribou & Ungulates

Santa Dives

Gentoo and King Penguin March

Click here to read more about the events happening in December.