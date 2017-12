Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- It’s one of the best traditions on the KC metro sports calendar: the 35th annual Thomas A. Simone Awards.

Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell was presented with the Simone Award as the most outstanding high school football player in the metro.

However, the biggest ovation was for Liberty’s Graham McMorrow. The junior football player, who was born with cerebral palsy, received the Nathan Stiles Inspiration Award.

