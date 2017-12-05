Live: White House new briefing

President Donald Trump is predicting that Congress will come together quickly to reconcile differences in a sweeping tax overhaul passed by the House and the Senate.

Trump says in a meeting with a half dozen Republican senators at the White House that he calls the joint House-Senate conference committee “the mixer.”

Trump says, “everyone gets together and they pick all the good things and get rid of the things they don’t like.”

In reality, the conference will involve tough negotiations over differences in the two versions of the tax bill that can be approved by both chambers.

Trump says the end result will be “perfecto” and something will come out of conference “pretty quickly.”

Trump and the lawmakers were also discussing trade, including ongoing talks over NAFTA.

Look for questions on this, Jerusalem and other topics directed to Sarah Sanders during the White House news briefing.