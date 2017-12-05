St. Louis-area police officer in critical condition after being shot by suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. -- A police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon in a St. Louis suburb, according to KTVI.

Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Conner, 44, was rushed to a local hospital after being shot once in the neck or head. Police said he is alive but in critical condition.

Officers responded to a burglary call in Arnold, a suburb southwest of St. Louis, around 1 p.m. when the suspect allegedly stole a gun from a home.

The suspect was later found at a gas station about a mile away from the home, and the gun was taken from the suspect when he was taken into custody.

As officers were taking the suspect to the Arnold Police Department, O'Conner was shot, police say. The vehicle then crashed into a propane tank outside the police department.

It isn't clear if the suspect had another gun or if he grabbed the officer’s weapon.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.