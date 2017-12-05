WATCH: Chiefs and Marines game against troops deployed overseas for ‘Pro vs. G.I. Joe’

Game on!

The Chiefs are hosting the eighth annual Pro vs. G.I. Joe gaming event for military at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday.

As part of the not-for-profit Joint Forces Initiative, Pro vs. G.I. Joe started in 2007 with the idea of connecting troops in Iraq with professional athletes through video games.

This outreach program is designed to provide troops with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play head-to-head against their favorite professional athletes in video game competitions.

The event also helps raise awareness for the Chiefs and the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots collection at Arrowhead Stadium. Now celebrating its 52nd year, the drive collects new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls up to age 13.

The effort is the longest continually running collection of its kind between the Marines and an NFL team.