Witness recalls boyfriend’s final moments after being shot in Westport robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A witness to a murder in Westport is opening up about the moment his boyfriend was killed.

Zach Pearce, 24, was shot and killed during a robbery Sunday night near 40th and Walnut. Police continue their search for at least three suspects who fled the scene.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien spoke to the only other eye witness to the crime -- Zach Pearce's boyfriend, who we are only calling "Simmons."

Pearce and Simmons were together when this tragedy happened.

"Probably the worst moment of my life. He just looked very scared," Simmons recalled.

Simmons will never forget the moment his boyfriend Zach Pearce was shot by a robber in front of Pearce's apartment near Westport. Pearce collapsed in Simmons' arms.

"He looked right at me, and just his eyes were about half-closed but I could see he looked at me and his chest stopped moving and he just, I don't know, he died."

The two walked home from dinner in Westport Sunday night, as they had done many times before. But this time they were met by two men with guns, demanding money.

After the two gave up everything they had, one of the men shot Pearce.

"The only thing I think he got out of his mouth was, cause I was like, 'did they shoot you? Did you get shot?' and he said, 'yeah, they shot me,' and I don't think he could talk after that."

Simmons can not help but look back.

"I wish we wouldn't have gone out to it. We just could have stayed in. Left 5 minutes earlier or 5 minutes later," Simmons said. "He had everything going for him. He was going to be great and it is sad that he didn't get to do that."

With the man they described as a kind, smart, driven, funny, goofy guy now gone, all that those who love Zach can hope for now is justice.

"I really hope they find the people that did this, and I hope everybody knows Zach was the best person in the world, and they took my world away."

If you have any information about who may have killed Zach Pearce, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Police believe there were two men involved in the robbery, and a woman driving the get away SUV.