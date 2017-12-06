An evening of decorating evil gingerbread cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Those who love an untraditional twist to their holidays enjoyed their night in North Kansas City on Tuesday.

It all seemed typical enough with the cookie decorating and watching a Christmas movie.

These weren't your typical gingerbread cookies, though. These were EVIL gingerbread men or women. The most evil bakers/decorators received prizes.

After that, the group watched Krampus about a disillusioned boy who turns his back on Christmas.

His lack of festive spirit unleashes the wrath of Krampus, a demonic force intent on punishing all Christmas non-believers. Beloved holiday icons take on a monstrous life of their own, laying siege to the fractured family's home and forcing them to fight for each other if they hope to survive.

Watch the video in the player above by Fox 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk for more of the fun.