Apricot and thyme crusted pork tenderloin and apple cider pork sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're done eating turkey, Chef Ben Walanka from Ameristar Casino visited Fox 4 to share his 'secret' recipe for a dish that he says is easy to make.

Chef Ben's apricot and thyme crusted pork tenderloin

Yield: 4-6 people

3 pounds Pork Tenderloin

2 cups Dried Apricots

1 clove Peeled Garlic (chopped fine)

3 TBS Fresh Thyme Leaves (chopped Fine)

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

½ cup Brown Sugar

½ stick Butter – room temperature

½ cup Olive Oil

1 cup Kosher Salt and Pepper

½ cup Ground Fennel Seed

Equipment

Food Processor

Large Roasting Pan

Directions for the Crust

Using a food processor, add dried apricots, oil, soft butter, thyme, sugar, garlic and panko bread crumbs. Mix very well. Until a paste forms. Make sure all ingredients are mixed well occasionally turning off machine to mix. Place mixture in refrigerator.

Directions for the Pork

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Open pork from packaging and dry well with towels. Season pork loin with salt, pepper and ground fennel. Season generously. Using large roasting pan on high heat, sear pork loin on all sides using ½ cup of olive oil. Give color to all sides.

Then take apricot rub and cover pork loin thoroughly.

Cook in oven for 20-30 minutes depending on thickness of pork.

Take out of oven and let rest on rack for 12 minutes before serving

Apple cider pork sauce

1 gallon Fresh Squeezed Apple Cider

2 can Chicken Broth

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Clover Honey

1 cup Brown Sugar

Kosher Salt to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to saucepot. Simmer and reduce until desired thickness!!

