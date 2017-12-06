Before you buy a gift card this season, make yourself aware of the potential scams surrounding the popular item

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Holiday shoppers aren't the only ones searching for that perfect gift card-- scam artists are also on the lookout.

According to a new report, scammers are scratching off the sticker, stealing the pin number and then replacing the sticker with the one they bought online. Then unsuspecting shoppers purchase the cards, not knowing the receiver of the gift card will never be able to fully use them.

Scammers are also taking pictures of gift cards and then putting them back on the shelf.

In November as part of a Fox 4 investigation, Fox 4's Megan Dillard tried this out --and learned that it worked. She purchased a gift card, made a copy of the bar code, then used just a copy of that bar code to pay for her purchase. Through her investigation, she compiled a list of helpful tips.

Another issue surrounding gift cards is that at gift card kiosks it is unclear who is responsible for making good on the gift cards because the store where the cards are bought don't own the kiosks.

"A lot of times the burden is going to fall on the retailer, but a lot of times those third-party kiosks aren't owned by the retailer store that they're in," Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau said.