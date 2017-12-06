Della Lamb facing donation shortage, asking for toys and turkeys for Operation Santa Claus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Della Lamb Community Services is facing shortages for its Operation Santa Claus, and the nonprofit is looking for help.

Operation Santa Claus begins Friday, but there's still a critical shortage of frozen turkeys and toys.

When Operation Santa Claus began 43 years ago, 100 families participated. Now, Executive Director Judy Akers said the organization is setting up to serve almost 1,300 Kansas City families that need assistance this holiday season.

“Throughout the year we ask for donations, like new toys, new sweat suits, new underwear, and new socks for kids, as well as new hats and gloves,” Akers said.

But so far, Della Lamb hasn't received enough donations.

Families are provided toys, children's books and clothing including socks, underwear, gloves, scarfs and active wear suits. Della Lamb also provides frozen turkeys and all the fixings so low-income families can have a festive holiday dinner.

“If we don't have enough of those items come in, then we have to go purchase those items,” Akers said.

Cash donations are also welcomed. A $50 tax-deductible donation will provide a small family with toys and all the grocery items needed to prepare a complete Christmas dinner.

You can donate on Della Lamb's website or in person at the nonprofit's office at 500 Woodland Ave. in KCMO through Dec. 12.

Operation Santa Claus will take place Dec. 8, Dec. 9, Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 at Della Lamb.