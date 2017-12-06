Johnson County employees protest commission’s vote to not renew county manager’s contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Some Johnson County employees braved the bitter cold Wednesday night to protest a recent decision to remove the county manager.

About a dozen county employees gathered with signs outside of the Johnson County Courthouse to protest the county commissioners recent 4-3 vote not to renew the contract of County Manager Hannes Zacharias pas Dec. 31.

The move caught many by surprise, and Wednesday night, county employees came out to send a message to county leaders.

"He saved the county $47 million," Joe Young said. "We're in the best financial shape that we've ever been in, and you don't -- if it's not broken, you don't fix it."

The Johnson County Commissioners are schedule to meet Thursday morning, and there is a chance the board could vote to reverse last week's decision.