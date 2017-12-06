Kansas City doctor’s license suspended for alleged sexual conduct with 16-year-old patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City doctor's license has been suspended after the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts received report of inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

Blake Donaldson, an osteopathic physician and surgeon, denies the allegations that claim he had sexual contact in 2014 with a patient who was 16 years old at the time.

The board's suspension order says the sexual contact continued through 2016 when the patient was 17 and older.

Through a lawyer, Donaldson issued the following statement:

"1) Dr. Donaldson categorically denies each and every allegation made to the Board of Healing Arts and its investigators as documented in the decision by the Administrative Hearing Commission.

"2) There has been no arrest, no charge, and no conviction of Dr. Donaldson in any jurisdiction for the unsubstantiated accusations made by the alleged victim to the Board of Healing Arts, despite the passage of over two years since the accusations came to light.

"3) We believe that the Board of Healing Arts and the Administrative Hearing Commission have overstepped their authority by refusing to allow Dr. Donaldson any due process in this matter, and intend to take that issue to the appropriate tribunal for resolution, so that he may present evidence and testimony to contradict these allegations."