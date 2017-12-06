KC Chiefs fans react after Marcus Peters gets suspended from Sunday’s game for throwing penalty flag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – He’s one of the most well-known Chiefs players, but not always for his skills on the field.

The team announced Wednesday it’s suspending cornerback Marcus Peters from Sunday’s game after he threw a penalty flag into the stands and left the field before the end of last weeks’ game against the New York Jets.

It’s the first time Andy Reid has suspended a player for an entire game in his five years as the Chief’s head coach.

Sunday’s game is critical. The Chiefs and the Raiders are both 6-6, tied with the Chargers for first place in the AFC West. After four straight losses, the Chiefs need this win, but they’ll have to fight for it without Marcus Peters.

Football fans at Johnny’s Tavern in Power and Light on Wednesday agreed with the call.

“He’s always got something to say,” one fan said. “He’s always acting out.”

“He’s a good player,” another person said. “He’s going through a rough patch, but you gotta work through that. Quit acting like a little kid.”

“Suspend him for good. Get him out of there,” a frustrated fan said. “Hate his attitude and the way he plays.”

“I think acting like that should have some sort of repercussion,” one fan said Wednesday. “You have kids and families looking up at players like that, and you can’t just throw a hissy fit like that and get away with it.”

Others aren’t sure it’s fair.

“I think if he would’ve hurt somebody or if the flag would’ve hit somebody in the face or something like that — totally, but just for bad sportsmanship?” one fan questioned.

Many of you weighed in on the Fox 4 Facebook page. Viewers in favor of the suspension said, “Yes, I applaud the Chiefs for their decision,” and “Yes, he is supposed to be a professional.”

Some people support Peters, saying, “A fine would’ve been OK – it’s not the time to take one of our best defensive players off the field.”

Another said, “the punishment is too harsh.”

Speaking of social media, Peters took to Twitter this morning with just one word: “lol.”

As of Wednesday evening, the NFL hadn’t responded to Fox 4 on whether it will impose a fine.