KCK man wrongly imprisoned for 23 years receives full college scholarship to MCC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nearly two months after he was exonerated for a double-murder he didn’t commit, Lamonte McIntyre is ecstatic about started a new beginning.

This time he’s heading to college.

“Man I’m excited," McIntyre said. "It’s really an exciting time. They offered me a full scholarship, and I couldn’t refuse it. I’m grateful because I couldn’t afford it."

The KCK man who spent 23 years in prison had a smile as bright as his Christmas tree at his home Wednesday when received perhaps his best news yet: Metropolitan Community College offered McIntyre a full scholarship to attend their Penn Valley campus.

“When I was in prison, I completed classes and got my high school diploma," he said. "I also received 42 credits from Donnelly College. Now, going to MCC will give me a chance to finally graduate college, get my business degree and achieve a life-long dream -- open my own business."

In 1994, McIntyre was just 17 years old when he was sent to prison.

Now, at 41, he said he’s putting the past behind him and celebrating a new beginning.

“On Tuesday, I started going (to) part-time to barber shop school," McIntyre said. "I recently got my driver’s license, and I want to get a car, so things are working out with the support of my wife and family. This will be the best Christmas ever man. God has been good and I have a lot to be thankful for."

“This hits right to the heart of our mission. It’s what we’re supposed to do," said a smiling Kimberly Beatty, MCC’s chancellor.

So, where does Lamonte McIntyre see himself in the future?

“Five, 10 years from now, I hope to be happier than I am right now and more stable," he said. "I want to continue to spend time with my family, time that I lost during all those years. I also see myself contributing to my community."