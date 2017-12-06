Key Club students from Oak Park High School deliver presents to senior living community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Key Club students from Oak Park High School delivered presents Wednesday to seniors living at Golden Oaks Apartments, a senior living community.

Oak Park High School and the Northland Christmas Store have partnered together for eight years to bring holiday gifts to seniors.

Every year residents enjoy the interaction and attention they get on delivery day. The students also look forward to the event.

“They appreciate what they do and how they help these people because they realize it, and they just see it on their face, just like they did upstairs a few minutes ago. He started crying and had a smile,” said Karen Clinesmith with the Northland Christmas Store.

The store collects donations and purchases gifts that workers load into a large truck. Students were on hand to unload the truck. They personally delivered gifts door to door. About 100 people live in the community.

Clinesmith and her twin sister Sharon Bash agreed the big takeaway for students is the joy of giving.

“It’s kind of a toss up — who is happier, the kids or the clients?”​ Clinesmith said.

Key Club is an international, student-led organization. Members commit to providing services to their communities. The goal is to build character and develop leadership.