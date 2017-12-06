Local students will soon see life clearer thanks to organization providing them with free pair of glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine you're a student sitting in the classroom and you can't see the chalkboard.

An independent nonprofit organization made a stop in Kansas City Wednesday to help local students having that experience. OneSight, which is based out of Cincinnati, travels all over the world to provide children with free eyeglasses.

The students were screened before coming to the clinic where doctors evaluated them and technicians actually made the glasses on-site.

