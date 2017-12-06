× Marcus Peters is suspended for one game, will sit out as the Chiefs take on the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that cornerback Marcus Peters is suspended for one game.

Peters’ suspension comes ahead of the team’s game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium. He will also have to sit out of practice this week.

During Sunday’s game against the Jets Peters was furious after teammate Steven Nelson was called for defensive holding on a two-point conversion attempt by the Jets late in the fourth quarter.

A closer look at the Marcus Peters flag throwing video shows his throw took out an innocent bystander. Shameful. (Video via @aaronldavidson_)pic.twitter.com/MaaWn1Eze5 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 4, 2017

After tossing the flag into the stands, Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Assuming he would be ejected, he pranced off to the locker room as the game raged on.

He wasn’t actually ejected, which triggered a confusing turn of events that led to a Chiefs staffer running after Peters to coax him — sockless — back onto the field.

Fox 4’s Jason Lamb, who was at Wednesday’s news conference, said Reid wouldn’t share many details surrounding the decision to suspend Peters. Reid did say he met with Peters and other players and decided this is the best thing for the organization. When pressed for more, all Reid would say is that he spoke with Peters man-to-man. He added that he likes Peters but believes this was the right thing to do.

The Chiefs have lost six of their last seven games.

