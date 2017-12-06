MISSING: Police asking for help to located missing Edwardsville woman
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Police are asking for help locating a missing 23-year-old woman from Edwardsville, Kansas.
Police say Rebecca M. Tilden was last seen Dec. 3, wearing a pink shirt and jeans in the 200 block of White Street in Edwardsville.
Tilden drives a silver 2004 Oldsmobile Alero with the Kansas license plate 026FXA.
Anyone with information about Tilden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department at 913-596-3000.
