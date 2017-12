KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters and the gas company quickly put a stop to a gas leak Wednesday near 30th and Cherry.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, a construction company drilling for cables under the road hit a gas line.

Crews were able to quickly cap the leak, and children were no longer being evacuated from the Montessori Academy, which is near the leak.

The school has children from newborn age to five years old.