Olathe approves scaled back version of controversial new housing development

OLATHE, Kan. -- A controversial new housing development will be built in Olathe, but the approved project looks different than originally planned.

The development will be built near South Woodland Avenue and West 115th Terrace. This is near Woodland Elementary School.

The developer wanted to build an existing 97 homes in this neighborhood, but some argued how close it was to Woodland Elementary School. They expressed concern that it would bring increased traffic to the area.

The vote to approve the project was unanimous but will not allow as many homes as the developer originally wanted.

The approved plans will include 79 new single family homes, instead of 97. This had been recommended by city leaders when they met in November.

The home builder says it will be an extension of the existing Woodland Hills Neighborhood. Construction could begin as early as fall of next year.