Overturned semi causing serious traffic delays at I-670, I-35 in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semitrailer is causing big traffic delays Wednesday afternoon in downtown Kansas City.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 670 at Baltimore Avenue are closed while crews clear the initial crash that involved another vehicle and a second crash nearby, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Breaking Update: Two big rigs have been brought in to upright the overturned semi. One lane of EB I-670 @ Baltimore Ave. is getting by. Expect delays. #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/BbuRbvyTMu — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 6, 2017

The northbound and southbound Interstate 35 exits to eastbound I-670 are also closed, MoDOT said.

The initial crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The second crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on the westbound I-670 ramp to Genessee Street.

A secondary crash has now occurred. I-670 WB ramp to Genessee St. pic.twitter.com/9QEXCkSxXF — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) December 6, 2017

Kansas Scout shows big delays on southbound I-35 and eastbound I-670 with additional delays in both directions on Interstate 70.

MoDOT estimates the crashes will not be cleared until at least 5 p.m. and drivers should be prepared for long delays or take an alternate route.