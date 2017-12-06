Sen. Franken plans statement Thursday after other senators call for resignation amid sexual harassment allegations

WASHINGTON — Sen. Al Franken’s office announced he will make a statement Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times, after numerous Democratic senators called for his resignation Wednesday amid allegations of sexual harassment.

A top Senate Democrat said he expects Franken to resign Thursday.

In a tweet Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said that Franken is expected to announce his resignation on Thursday. Wyden tweeted that “It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations.”

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Patty Murray of Washington, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Kamala Harris of California and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire all called on Franken to step down Wednesday.

The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico.

“I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,” Gillibrand said.

The demands came in rapid succession after Franken on Wednesday vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

The Minnesota Democrat said in a statement that the allegation, reported by Politico, was “categorically not true.”

The woman, who was not identified by name, said Franken pursued her after her boss had left and she was collecting her belongings. She said she ducked to avoid his lips, and that Franken told her: “It’s my right as an entertainer.”

Franken, in his statement, said the idea he would claim such conduct as a right as an entertainer was “preposterous.”