CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a fire Wednesday at a rural Clay County home, officials say.

Officials say the fire, located at a rural home in Smithville’s fire district, broke out shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the fire, but one cat is unaccounted for.

Smithville and Kearney fire departments are fighting the fire, and the homeowner is on the scene.