The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations announced today.
KANSAS CITY, Mo —
Nominations for the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were announced today. Fox 4’s Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards are voting members of the Broadcast Film Critics’ Association, the body of professional film critics that presents the yearly honors.
Hollywood’s biggest stars regularly attend the glitzy gala, the most accurate predictor of the Oscars.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony that takes place on January 11th and will be broadcast live on The CW. Along with the best in motion pictures, the ceremony also honors the finest accomplishments of the year in television.
MOVIE NOMINEES:
Best Picture
- The Big Sick
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Florida Project
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
- Tom Hanks – The Post
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Daniel Day Lewis – Phantom Thread
- Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Patrick Stewart – Logan
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
- Hong Chau – Downsizing
- Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
- Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Mckenna Grace – Gifted
- Dafne Keen – Logan
- Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project
- Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck
- Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Best Acting Ensemble
- Dunkirk
- Lady Bird
- Mudbound
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
- Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Steven Spielberg – The Post
TV NOMINEES:
Best Talk Show
- Ellen
- Harry
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Animated Series
- Archer
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Danger & Eggs
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
Best Unstructured Reality Series
- Born This Way
- Ice Road Truckers
- Intervention
- Live PD
- Ride with Norman Reedus
- Teen Mom
Best Structured Reality Series
- The Carbonaro Effect
- Fixer Upper
- The Profit
- Shark Tank
- Undercover Boss
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Best Reality Competition Series
- America’s Got Talent
- Chopped
- Dancing with the Stars
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Voice
Best Reality Show Host
- Ted Allen – Chopped
- Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
- Tom Bergeron – Dancing with the Stars
- Cat Deeley – So You Think You Can Dance
- Joanna and Chip Gaines – Fixer Upper
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Limited Series
- American Vandal (Netflix)
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Fargo (FX)
- Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Godless (Netflix)
- The Long Road Home (National Geographic)
Best Movie Made for TV
- Flint (Lifetime)
- I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)
- The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
- Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
- Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)
- Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)
- Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
- Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)
- Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
- Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)
- Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)
- Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)
- Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)
- Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
- Regina King – American Crime (ABC)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)
Best Comedy Series
- The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Black-ish (ABC)
- GLOW (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Modern Family (ABC)
- Patriot (Amazon)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
- Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)
- Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)
- Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
- Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
- Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)
- Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
- Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)
- Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)
- Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Best Drama Series
- American Gods (Starz)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
- Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)
- Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
- Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
- Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)
