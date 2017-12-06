VA opening call center for Veterans Crisis Line in Topeka, will host job fair Thursday to fill 100 open positions

TOPEKA, Kan. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a job fair Thursday, Dec. 7 in Topeka, Kan., and they looking to fill 100 positions.

The V.A. recently announced that it is expanding the Veterans Crisis Line and will soon open a call center in Topeka. The line serves as a life saving resource for veterans who may harm themselves.

During Thursday’s job fair, the V.A. will be looking for individuals with crisis line experience or a master’s degree in a Health Science such as social work.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Topeka V.A. Medical Center and runs until 6 p.m. If you can’t make it, you can attend the virtual career fair, which will be held on the same day.

The work schedule is varied to include evenings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Major duties and responsibilities of the job include, but are not limited to:

Implements suicide/mental health crisis prevention strategies;

Provides support for the identification of Veterans at high risk, and coordinates enhanced care;

Conducts interviews and uses assessment tools to assess emotional, functional, and/or psychological conditions;

Completes structured diagnostic and clinical assessments;

Prepares and maintains records and reports in accordance with program guidelines;

Creates and maintains forms, surveys, instruments, and materials for proper coordination of the different treatment modules;

Provides psycho-education and directs advice regarding suicide/mental illness crisis;

Works collaboratively with other members of the VA Crisis Hotline program to identify appropriate services for patients in crisis;

Assists patients and their family/friend/significant other with issues regarding the patient’s mental health issues, referrals, benefits, support groups; and

Performs other duties as assigned.

Applications will be accepted until 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.