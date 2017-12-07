2 men dead in double homicide near 24th and Cypress in Kansas City, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are dead Thursday night after a double homicide near 24th Street and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City, police say.

At about 7:40 p.m. police were called to a nearby business for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds just outside the business' doors.

Police described the victims as two men in their 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call KC police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.