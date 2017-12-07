ACLU sends letter of concern to SMSD that board meeting policy violates first amendment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A battle to protect free speech is underway in the Shawnee Mission School District.

The ACLU has sent another warning, claiming one of the district’s policies is unconstitutional.

During Board of Education meetings, you are not allowed to criticize a board member by name during the open forum part of the meeting.

If you do, you will be told to leave.

The ACLU of Kansas believes this policy violates that person’s right to free speech.

The ACLU sent a letter of concern to the Shawnee Mission School Board back in May but did not receive a response.

"Gravely concerned that the new policy is a violation of the First Amendment, which grants people to right to criticize both elected officials and other public servants,” the ACLU wrote.

Then last week the school board once again adopted a policy calling all complaints against board members inappropriate for open forum.

So on Wednesday, the ACLU sent a second letter urging the school board to reconsider its policy.

School Board Members have gone on record stating their concern is the spread of misinformation. When someone criticizes a board member by name in public, there is the possibility of slander against the accused.

But on the other hand, the first amendment does give people the right to criticize public servants and elected officials such as school board members.

It’s worth noting school boards do not have to let the public to speak during their meetings. Those that do have certain guidelines and many also do not allow people to criticize employees or students by name.

Fox 4 reached out to the Shawnee Mission School District for comment and will let you know what they say if they respond.

Their next board meeting is Friday night and those who want to speak will have to continue to follow their policy of not criticizing anyone by name.