Delta flight goes hundreds of miles off path when passengers have to `go really bad`

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A cross-country flight diverted hundreds of miles Saturday, but not because of an engine problem --it was because the toilets weren't working.

The Delta flight from New York City to Seattle ended up stopping in Billings, Mont., -- hundreds of miles off course.

Passengers just couldn't hold it any longer, so the emergency bathroom stop was necessary. To make things worse, Delta says the plane had to taxi to a cargo area because there was no gate available.

Ground crews had to roll a stairway to the plane so passengers could get off and use the bathroom.