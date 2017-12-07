Health care professional looks at new study, explains what needs to change to make finding mental health care easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are 60 million adults and children who live with mental health conditions in the United States, and nearly 30 million of them go without treatment.

You can see from the graphic below that finding a mental health therapist provider is more than twice as hard as finding a specialist or a primary care provider.

A new report from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, breaks down why. The executive director of NAMI Kansas, Rick Cagan, joined Fox 4's Nick Vasos Thursday to share more on the report that says it is easier to get physical health care than it is to get mental health care. Cagan, in the video above, explains what he thinks needs to happen to make access to mental health care easier.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.

Suicide Help Information Online

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.