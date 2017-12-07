‘It’s a boy’: After weeks of waiting, KC Zoo reveals baby penguin is a boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A month ago the Kansas City Zoo welcomed a baby penguin, and on Thursday they revealed the gender.

For the big announcement, the zoo cut into a penguin shaped cake. When a slice of the cake was removed, blue candy spilled out revealing that the King Penguin is a boy.

According to the zoo, a penguin’s gender cannot be determined by sight alone. The zoo had to take a blood sample and send it to a laboratory for analysis.

The Kansas City Zoo’s Penguin Plaza opened in 2013. Private funding from the Helzberg family paid for much of the cost.