KC area’s last living Pearl Harbor survivor recognized at ceremony in Mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- Each year a Pearl Harbor ceremony takes place in Mission, Kansas. Several Pearl Harbor attack survivors used to attend.

Now there's only one left in the metro.

Dorwin Lamkin, a 95-year-old Navy veteran who served on the USS Nevada, is the last living survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack in the Kansas City area.

"I knew there was trouble," Lamkin said Thursday of that day 76 years ago. "It was hectic. I'm at a loss to describe."

On Thursday, Lamkin was recognized at the city of Mission's 76th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemorative Ceremony along with several other local veterans who survived Pearl Harbor but have since died.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Lamkin served on the USS San Francisco at nine other battle sites, including Iwo Jima, Okinawa and Attu, Alaska.

The 95-year-old now lives in Shawnee, Kansas.

Watch the video above to see the moving ceremony that Lamkin was recognized in for Pearl Harbor Day.